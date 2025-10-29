A Review Of Key Topics Covered In Opinion Articles In Jordan

MENAFN - Amman Net) In monitoring the key issues addressed by newspaper columnists in Jordan during the recent period, it becomes evident that the Jordanian landscape faces a complex set of intertwined domestic and regional challenges, ranging from the humanitarian situation of Syrian refugees and the performance of the House of Representatives to Jordanian policy on regional conflicts and the independence of national decision-making.

1. Postponed Return of Syrians to Syria – Maher Abu Teir, Al-Ghad Newspaper

I read an important report published by Al-Mamlaka TV, discussing the postponed return of most Syrians in Jordan to Syria for various reasons. The report, citing data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), indicated that approximately 165,000 registered refugees have returned from Jordan to Syria between December 8, 2024, and October 18, 2025, following the fall of the regime. The demographic characteristics of returnees remained stable: women and girls accounted for 49% of total returnees, children 43%, and men aged 18–40 years 19%.

Family return data since December 2024 show that around 57% of families returned with all members, while 43% returned partially. Families employed different strategies: in nearly half the cases, wives returned first while husbands stayed in Jordan for work, and in the other half, husbands returned first to secure housing and stability before other family members joined later.

Analysis of UNHCR data reveals two points: first, returns are often postponed until the end of the school year, a pattern observed over the past year, yet very few actually returned; second, most reasons for not returning relate to Syria's internal conditions, economic realities, and other well-known factors. Syrians' response to voluntary return programs has remained low, and official calls for return have met little acceptance. Additional, often unspoken reasons include fears of tribal revenge, concerns over potential Israeli occupation of southern Syria, poverty and lack of property, the emergence of a new Syrian generation in Jordan with strong social ties, and uncertainty about possible civil war or unrest in Syria. The key to facilitating returns lies with the Syrian authorities, who must address these issues to ensure regional stability and avoid demographic consequences impacting Jordan and Syria.

2. Jordanian Parliament Performance – Salama Al-Darawawi, Al-Ghad Newspaper

The“Rased” report not only presents figures on parliamentary activity but outlines a roadmap for improving future performance. After a year characterized by quantitative activity, the report emphasizes the need to convert quantity into quality, indicators into results, and oversight tools into tangible political and legislative impact.

Reported figures include 1,125 parliamentary questions, 28 bill proposals, 46 proposals of interest, and 70 memoranda. While these numbers indicate vitality, they also reveal the need to focus on public policies and national and economic issues, rather than local or service-oriented matters. Al-Darawawi stresses the importance of assessing the economic and social impact of laws before approval, ensuring proper implementation, enhancing institutional discipline, and fostering organized teamwork within parliamentary blocs and committees.

3. Challenges Facing the Speaker of Parliament – Hussein Al-Rawashdeh, Al-Dustour Newspaper

The author observes that Mazen Al-Qadi's role as Speaker of Parliament has been challenging from day one, facing an orchestrated campaign against him. Al-Rawashdeh argues that the campaign is part of internal political efforts to obstruct reform and revert parliamentary progress, redirecting focus away from Jordanian national interests. He underscores that defending the state's institutions, history, and national choices is paramount, distinguishing between constructive criticism and attacks intended to distort and undermine.

4. Jordanian-American Relations – Mohammad Abu Raman, Al-Dustour Newspaper

Abu Raman highlights Jordan's historical ability to maintain independent positions despite substantial U.S. aid. He draws parallels to Japan's stance in The Japan That Can Say No, emphasizing Jordan's capacity to assert a“no” when national and strategic interests are at stake. The author notes that Jordan has repeatedly taken independent stances on critical issues, such as joining the Camp David Accords, the Trump-era Abraham Accords, embassy relocation to Jerusalem, the Gaza conflict, and positions regarding Israeli governments, despite American support. Jordan's diversified partnerships with Europe, China, Japan, and Russia further reinforce its strategic relevance as a stable, moderate state and a diplomatic bridge between competing powers.

5. Jordan's Policy on Gaza – Sultan Al-Hattab, Al-Rai Newspaper

Al-Hattab asserts that King Abdullah's decision not to send Jordanian forces to Gaza reflects a clear political stance that preserves national security and maintains the credibility of Jordan's military. Jordan remains committed to providing humanitarian support and training Palestinian police while retaining full autonomy in decision-making. The author emphasizes that Jordan's approach supports the Palestinian cause, ensures peace and stability in the region, and rejects any military engagement that would reinforce Israeli occupation or endanger Jordanian forces.