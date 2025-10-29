India's Maritime Sector To Attract Rs 8 Trillion Investment And Create 1.5 Crore Jobs By 2047

MENAFN - KNN India)India's maritime industry is set for massive growth, with investments worth around Rs 8 trillion expected by 2047 and the creation of nearly 1.5 crore jobs, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced at India Maritime Week 2025.

Puri highlighted that India's economic progress is deeply connected to its maritime strength. With a coastline of nearly 11,000 kilometres across 13 coastal states and union territories, India has vast potential to enhance sea-linked trade and shipping.

He emphasised that more than half of the country's GDP now comes from sectors dependent on external trade, making the maritime sector crucial for long-term economic growth.

The minister also noted the growing international interest in India's maritime development. India Maritime Week 2025witnessed participation from over 100 countries, with 500+ exhibitors and more than 1 lakh delegates.

The event serves as a major platform for collaboration, investment, and innovation in the shipping and port sectors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the event, described this period as“India's Maritime Moment.”

He stressed that India's ports and trade infrastructure are undergoing rapid transformation, positioning the nation as a global trade hub.

Puri also connected maritime development to broader infrastructure projects, noting that the first phase of Jewar Airportwill be operational by end-November 2025.

Once combined with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, it is expected to record one of the highest passenger footfalls globally.

The government's vision underscores how the maritime sector will drive India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, supporting trade, logistics, and employment opportunities across the country.

