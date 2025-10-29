Networknewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Reports Strong Dealer Demand For New MVR Electric Carts Following Vietnam Production Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and products, announced strong initial dealer demand for its new MVR Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart, with more than $1.5 million in early dealer commitments following the launch of its Vietnam production partnership and new Lithium-Ion power options.“Our dealer network's response has been tremendous,” said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group.“This level of enthusiasm and commitment so quickly after launch validates our product strategy and the strength of our global manufacturing partnerships.” The MVR Series features 48V 105Ah Lithium-Ion systems offering greater range, faster charging, and extended battery life compared to lead-acid platforms. Massimo will showcase the lineup at the upcoming PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, as the company continues expanding its electric mobility portfolio.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

