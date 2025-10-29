PM Erased Art 370 & Terror From J&K: Shah

File Photo Of Amit Shah

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of“protecting” Article 370 for seven decades and allowing terrorism to thrive in Jammu and Kashmir, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi“erased both Article 370 and terrorism” from the region.

Addressing election rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur, and Begusarai, Shah said the abrogation of Article 370 marked a decisive shift in India's response to terrorism.“Earlier, terrorists used to bleed India and go unpunished. Now, under Prime Minister Modi, India enters terrorist hideouts and eliminates them,” he said, adding that Modi“has ended the era of appeasement and weakness.”

Shah said the Modi government had mounted strong responses to cross-border terrorism, citing surgical strikes, air strikes, and the recent Operation Sindoor.“Earlier, terrorists would attack India and escape. Today, under PM Modi's rule, India conducts surgical strikes and air strikes to eliminate threats inside Pakistan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah said it was the Modi government that banned the outfit in one night.“The Congress had allowed PFI to spread its tentacles. But PM Modi banned it, conducted raids at over 100 locations, and put its entire network behind bars,” he said, vowing that“as long as there is even one BJP MP, not a single PFI member will be released.”

Shah also raised the issue of illegal migration in Bihar, urging voters to back BJP candidates to“remove infiltrators.”“Should Bangladeshi infiltrators be in Bihar's ration lists?” he asked the crowd.