'Drishyam 3' Producer Sends Notice To Akshaye Khanna For Exiting Project Jaideep Ahlawat In

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has confirmed that he has sent a legal notice to Bollyeood actor Akshaye Khanna for allegedly walking out of the film after accepting the signing amount and committing dates for the project.

Pathak alleged that Khanna exited the film because of his demand to wear a wig, which didn't align with the film's continuity and schedule.

Pathak said, "He signed our film, he signed the script, took the signing amount, signed the agreement, and then he walked out of the film. We have sent him a legal notice. If we don't get a response by the end of the day, our legal team will take action, and we will take action in court."

"We had an agreement, we had given the money to make the dress, he had given us the dates, suddenly he felt that he had to grow his hair, whereas the film is a continuation film. The day the old film ends, it starts at night, so how will he grow his hair in four hours? Then he agreed, but again he felt he had to grow his hair, so he created confusion and left the film. The people around him put it in his mind that by wearing a wig, you will look very beautiful," Pathak said.

"Now, we will move court, and demand compensation from them, because we had (set up) a set in Yash Raj (Studios), so the cost of the set, the other losses that we have incurred, if there is any loss, then we will definitely ask for it," Pathak said.

Khanna has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Following the fallout, the producer said that they have added Jaideep Ahlawat to the cast.

"We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat, we have added a new character... he will do what Akshay was doing, but he will come in a new form, and we are presenting him in a very good way," Pathak said.

Drishyam 3 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead and is directed by Abhishek Pathak.