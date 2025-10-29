Jalali Discusses Expanding Health Cooperation With Saudi Counterpart

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Saudi health ministers have discussed ways to strengthen coordination in preventing communicable, non-communicable diseases, combating drug abuse, ensuring the quality and safe legal imports of medicines, and eradicating polio.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Minister Mullah Noor Jalal Jalali met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health, Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Jalajil, during an official visit to the Kingdom.

The statement added:“The meeting was also attended by Pakistan's Minister of Health. Discussions focused on enhancing joint efforts in the prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases, combating drug abuse, strengthening health cooperation, ensuring the quality and safe legal imports of medicines, eradicating polio, and improving health infrastructure with support from the Salman Foundation.”

Jalali emphasized that the MoPH was committed to improving disease prevention and overall health outcomes through joint programs.

Al-Jalajil assured the Afghan side of continued cooperation in polio eradication, drug abuse prevention, and strengthening health institutions.

The visit follows an official invitation from the Saudi Minister of Health and aims to bolster health cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

hz/ma