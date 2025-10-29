Kempinski Hotels Appoints Paul Lonergan As Chief Operating And Asset Management Officer To Drive Strategic Shift In Performance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Geneva, Switzerland – October, 2025 – Kempinski Hotels has announced the appointment of industry veteran Paul Lonergan as Chief Operating and Asset Management Officer – a new role that will oversee the luxury hotel group's operations and asset management strategy in EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific (excluding China and Mongolia)

Paul's appointment reflects Kempinski's ongoing evolution as it focuses on elevating product and performance globally. Lonergan's dual expertise in operations and asset management is central to the strategic shift and transformation that Kempinski is currently undergoing as Kempinski looks to strengthen its portfolio and refine its luxury appeal.

“As Kempinski continues to evolve from a traditional hotel operator into an agile, owner-aligned organisation, Paul's appointment marks a pivotal step in that journey,” said Barbara Muckermann, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kempinski Hotels.“He combines the strategic insight of an asset manager with the operational rigour of a hotelier, and that dual perspective is exactly what we need to unlock the full potential of our portfolio. Paul has a proven record of elevating iconic properties and building value for owners while maintaining the spirit of exceptional service that defines a storied brand like Kempinski.”

Lonergan brings more than three decades of global hospitality experience, combining 20 years in senior operational leadership with 15 years in commercial hotel asset management. Recognised for his ability to align owner and operator interests, he has built a reputation for driving profitability, stabilising property values, and strengthening brands across diverse markets. He has executed the pre-opening and launch of iconic properties in Dubai Holding hospitality portfolio, and has managed multimillion dollar CAPEX programmes, executing large-scale revitalisation and refurbishment projects, and leading mixed-use retail and restaurant leasing strategies that enhance both guest experience and asset value.

“Kempinski's heritage of timeless luxury is unique, and the opportunity now is to pair that heritage with performance-driven operating and asset strategies,” said Paul Lonergan.“Working closely with our hotel teams and ownership partners, we will focus on targeted CAPEX, precise operating levers and distinctive guest propositions, ensuring every property delivers on the Kempinski promise while growing long-term value.”

At Kempinski, Lonergan will oversee operations and asset management strategy in EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific (excluding China and Mongolia), ensuring alignment between owners and operators while guiding capital investment decisions that enhance both guest experience and asset value.

Lonergan will work closely with veteran Kempinski executive, Manish Nambiar, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President Operations, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. In his expanded remit, Nambiar will drive operational performance and business growth across the group's largest area, supported by corporate and regional teams.

A Kempinski veteran of more than 20 years, Manish joined the company in 2004 as an Area Executive Chef in Tanzania before progressing through multiple leadership roles. He led the openings of Kempinski Villa Rosa Nairobi and Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra, served as Area General Manager Africa, and most recently held the role of Vice President Operations Southeast Asia while managing the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

