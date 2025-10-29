Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur Targets 13,761 Families Under Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 With Stricter Eligibility Norms

MENAFN - IANS) Bilaspur, Oct 29 (IANS) In a renewed push for clean energy access, Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh is set to implement Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) 3.0 with updated eligibility criteria, aiming to provide free LPG connections to 13,761 poor families.

The initiative was formally launched during a district-level meeting held at the Manthan auditorium, chaired by Food Controller Amrit Kujur.

The meeting, attended by over 30 gas agency representatives, focused on streamlining distribution and ensuring transparency. Officials were instructed to organise camps across the district for document verification and application processing.

So far, 2.94 lakh families in Bilaspur have already benefited from earlier phases of the scheme, which was first launched in 2016 to promote clean cooking fuel among Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

Under PMUY 3.0, beneficiaries will receive free LPG connections, a stove, and the first refill. However, the scheme now includes stricter eligibility filters to ensure that only the most economically vulnerable families benefit.

Families with a monthly income above Rs 10,000, those with members paying income or business tax, government employees, and owners of registered non-agricultural enterprises are excluded.

Additionally, farmers with a Kisan Credit Card limit above Rs 50,000, those owning more than 2.5 acres of irrigated land with equipment, or 5 acres for two crop seasons, or 7.5 acres with irrigation devices, are also ineligible.

Households with carpet areas exceeding 30 square meters, owners of motorised vehicles, fishing boats, or mechanised agricultural tools, and families already possessing LPG connections will not qualify.

Food Controller Kujur said that distribution data will be publicly displayed in Gram Panchayats and local media to ensure no eligible family is overlooked.

He also directed officials to meet 100 per cent of the district's target within the stipulated timeframe and to expedite application follow-ups.

The scheme is seen as a vital step toward women's empowerment, health protection, and environmental sustainability.

With PMUY 3.0, the government aims to deepen its reach and ensure that clean fuel becomes a household norm in rural India.