Advanced Gold Announces Proposed Consolidation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) -("or the "") announces the Company's board of directors has approved, and the Company will be effecting, a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("") on a one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "").

In relation to the Consolidation, the Company has obtained a new CUSIP (00792D202) and ISIN (CA00792D2023). There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 79,990,169 to approximately 7,999,016. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be converted into whole Common Shares without par value of the Company, such that fractional Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company or other intermediary should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that David McDonald has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 20, 2025. In connection with Mr. McDonald's appointment, Mr. Radovan Danilovsky has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 20, 2025. Mr. Danilovsky remains a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Danilovsky for his past services as Chief Financial Officer.

Advanced Gold Exploration (formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The company has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold and copper properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology, new ideas and systematic exploration. The company has a growing pipeline of similar properties that the company is looking to acquire. Advanced Gold is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects -- with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them itself. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time. The company believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company finances the reworking historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to reduce exploration risk, so that it can all advance in the shortest possible time frame.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, M.Sc., P. Geo

Chairman, Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

