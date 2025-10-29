Labgrowndiamjewel Expands With Online Bespoke Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Store For Small Businesses And Dealers
NEW YORK, NY - October 29, 2025 - LabGrownDiamJewel (LDJ), a leading global manufacturer of lab-grown diamonds and custom diamond jewelry, has officially launched its online bespoke jewelry platform. The platform provides small businesses, jewelry dealers, and retailers with direct access to manufacturer-level pricing, complete customization services, and premium craftsmanship - all from a single, secure digital hub.
For over 25 years, LDJ has built a reputation for exceptional quality, ethical sourcing, and innovative design. With this online expansion, the company offers a streamlined, transparent, and efficient ordering experience, empowering jewelry professionals to sourc e both lab-grown and natural diamonds directly from the manufacturer.
Custom Jewelry - Designed for Your Brand, Built to Your Vision
LabGrownDiamJewel specializes in fully customized jewelry designs tailored to each client's unique concept. Customers can:
. Personalize existing LDJ designs from its exclusive collections.
. Create one-of-a-kind pieces from sketches, references, or original concepts.
Once a design reference is received, LDJ begins with professional CAD modeling for 3D visualization. Using state-of-the-art 3D printing, a wax or resin model is created within 48 hours, followed by casting, setting, polishing, and rigorous quality inspection - ensuring every detail meets LDJ's precision standards.
LDJ's extensive collection includes wedding bands, bracelets, engagement ring , necklaces, earrings, and pendants, crafted in:
. 925 Sterling Silver
. 10K, 14K, and 18K Gold (Rose, White, Yellow)
. Platinum
Clients can choose from over 200 varieties of lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, and gemstones, with custom plating and finishing options available.
Branding & Wholesale Solutions
To strengthen brand identity, LDJ provides complimentary laser engraving services for:
. Brand names
. Company logos
. Personalized messages
. Custom inscriptions
Executed with advanced laser technology, this value-added feature supports private-label and wholesale jewelry programs worldwide.
Craftsmanship Meets Technology
The LDJ production process follows a meticulous six-step system:
Concept & Design – Translating ideas into detailed blueprints.
CAD Modeling & Approval – 3D visualization for client confirmation.
3D Printing & Casting – Precision transformation from model to metal.
Stone Setting & Detailing – Secure gemstone placement and refinement.
Polishing & Finishing – Mirror-like brilliance and smooth surfaces.
Final Quality Inspection – Ensuring excellence before global dispatch.
About LabGrownDiamJewel (LDJ)
Founded over two decades ago, LabGrownDiamJewel is a trusted global manufacturer and supplier of certified lab-grown diamonds and custom diamond jewelry. With manufacturing facilities and a shipping office in New York City, USA. LDJ combines craftsmanship and technology to deliver fast, reliable, and ethical jewelry solutions to clients worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
