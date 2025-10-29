Labgrowndiamjewel Expands With Online Bespoke Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Store For Small Businesses And Dealers

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The LDJ homepage showcases luxury and precision in diamond craftsmanship. A stunning diamond bracelet dominates the hero section, set against a black background symbolizing elegance and brilliance. Below, categories like pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings highlight LDJ's premium designs. Key highlights include free delivery, easy exchange, and 24/7 support, reinforcing trust and quality."LabGrownDiamJewel (LDJ), a leading global manufacturer of lab-grown diamonds and custom diamond jewelry, has launched its online bespoke jewelry platform. Designed for retailers and jewelers, it offers direct access to manufacturer-level pricing, full design customization, and certified craftsmanship. With operations based in New York, LDJ merges technology, innovation, and ethical luxury for global clients.

NEW YORK, NY - October 29, 2025 - LabGrownDiamJewel (LDJ), a leading global manufacturer of lab-grown diamonds and custom diamond jewelry, has officially launched its online bespoke jewelry platform. The platform provides small businesses, jewelry dealers, and retailers with direct access to manufacturer-level pricing, complete customization services, and premium craftsmanship - all from a single, secure digital hub.

For over 25 years, LDJ has built a reputation for exceptional quality, ethical sourcing, and innovative design. With this online expansion, the company offers a streamlined, transparent, and efficient ordering experience, empowering jewelry professionals to sourc e both lab-grown and natural diamonds directly from the manufacturer.

Custom Jewelry - Designed for Your Brand, Built to Your Vision

LabGrownDiamJewel specializes in fully customized jewelry designs tailored to each client's unique concept. Customers can:

. Personalize existing LDJ designs from its exclusive collections.

. Create one-of-a-kind pieces from sketches, references, or original concepts.

Once a design reference is received, LDJ begins with professional CAD modeling for 3D visualization. Using state-of-the-art 3D printing, a wax or resin model is created within 48 hours, followed by casting, setting, polishing, and rigorous quality inspection - ensuring every detail meets LDJ's precision standards.

LDJ's extensive collection includes wedding bands, bracelets, engagement ring , necklaces, earrings, and pendants, crafted in:

. 925 Sterling Silver

. 10K, 14K, and 18K Gold (Rose, White, Yellow)

. Platinum

Clients can choose from over 200 varieties of lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, and gemstones, with custom plating and finishing options available.

Branding & Wholesale Solutions

To strengthen brand identity, LDJ provides complimentary laser engraving services for:

. Brand names

. Company logos

. Personalized messages

. Custom inscriptions

Executed with advanced laser technology, this value-added feature supports private-label and wholesale jewelry programs worldwide.







Craftsmanship Meets Technology

The LDJ production process follows a meticulous six-step system:

Concept & Design – Translating ideas into detailed blueprints.

CAD Modeling & Approval – 3D visualization for client confirmation.

3D Printing & Casting – Precision transformation from model to metal.

Stone Setting & Detailing – Secure gemstone placement and refinement.

Polishing & Finishing – Mirror-like brilliance and smooth surfaces.

Final Quality Inspection – Ensuring excellence before global dispatch.

About LabGrownDiamJewel (LDJ)

Founded over two decades ago, LabGrownDiamJewel is a trusted global manufacturer and supplier of certified lab-grown diamonds and custom diamond jewelry. With manufacturing facilities and a shipping office in New York City, USA. LDJ combines craftsmanship and technology to deliver fast, reliable, and ethical jewelry solutions to clients worldwide.

Explore the LDJ Collection: