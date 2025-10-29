Doha Film Festival Announces International Feature Film Competition Jury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival (DFF), presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), has announced five acclaimed creative visionaries of global cinema as the International Feature Film Competition Jury.

Head of the jury, Rithy Panh is an Academy Award-nominated Cambodian filmmaker celebrated for deeply humanistic storytelling and innovative approach to documentary cinema. Joining him are award-winning Tunisian director and screenwriter Raja Amari, masterful Moroccan filmmaker and actor Faouzi Bensaidi, acclaimed Tunisian actor and filmmaker Dhafer L'Abidine, and Founder and Curator of Final Cut Venice Alessandra Speciale.

The International Feature Film Competition furthers the festival's commitment to championing bold cinematic voices and nurturing creative cultural connections, with particular focus on the Global South. The jury will adjudicate 13 distinct films that represent exceptional achievements in storytelling, artistry and vision from the Arab world and beyond.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and CEO of DFI, said: "The International Feature Film Jury reflects the very essence of Doha Film Festival - a meeting of storytellers whose work transcends borders and explores the complexity of humanity. These remarkable artists bring diverse perspectives that inspire dialogue, reflection, and discovery, that mirror our ongoing mission to support storytelling that bridges cultures and redefines narratives. Each of them represents a distinct cinematic tradition yet share a common dedication to exploring the transformative power of film. Their collective insight will be instrumental in amplifying important voices that are redefining the global film landscape".

The esteemed jury will select winners in Best Narrative (with a cash prize of US$75,000), Best Documentary (US$50,000), Best Artistic Achievement (US$45,000) and Best Performance (US$15,000) categories. A certificate of Special Mention will also be presented to a feature narrative or documentary.

With a total prize money of over US$300,000, DFF will feature a dynamic selection of films in four competition strands: International Feature Film Competition, showcasing emerging and established filmmakers from around the world; International Short Film Competition, highlighting innovative storytelling in a concise format; Ajyal Film Competition with the festival's unique youth jury's fresh, generational perspectives; and Made in Qatar Competition, dedicated to sharing the creative talent of filmmakers based in Qatar.

Doha Film Festival serves as a dynamic platform for international collaboration, fostering artistic excellence and amplifying voices that reflect the diversity and creativity of contemporary cinema. Taking place from Nov. 20-28, 2025, Doha Film Festival (DFF) represents the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema.

The festival will transform iconic locations across Doha, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art, into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange, bringing together filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from every corner of the globe, to reaffirm art's power to inspire, to unite, and to spotlight voices that deepen our shared understanding.