Turkey, Jordan sign collective economic commission agreement

2025-10-29 08:53:27
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Jordan formalized a memorandum of understanding during the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Amman, with participation from both nations’ trade ministers.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat described the JEC gathering as a “watershed moment” in bilateral relations, emphasizing that it spans trade, investment, infrastructure, contracting, agriculture, health, culture, and tourism, with the signing of the first joint economic commission marking a significant milestone.

Bolat noted that during bilateral discussions, both sides agreed to develop new projects and initiatives to expand cooperation in key sectors. As part of the visit, Turkish and Jordanian business leaders, alongside the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), participated in a roundtable, while a future forum is planned to bring together the broader business communities of both countries.

“We will sign many agreements on cooperation in free zones, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), organized industrial zones, standardization, education, health and scientific research, and agriculture,” Bolat stated.

Trade between Türkiye and Jordan has surged, reaching nearly $1.5 billion from January to September, reflecting rapidly growing economic ties based on mutual benefit. Bolat also highlighted that both nations, along with their private sectors, support joint efforts in reconstructing Syria, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank.

The minister further underlined the strategic value of the historic transportation corridor connecting Syria and Jordan, which is expected to enhance trade and transit from Europe to the Gulf through Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan, and back to Europe.

