Kuwait Moh Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting People With Down Syndrome
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabiah
KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi reaffirmed Wednesday Kuwait's commitment to supporting individuals with Down syndrome on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, noting that 4,330 cases have been registered with the ministry since 1980.
Speaking to KUNA during an awareness event organized by the Kuwait Medical Genetic Center (KMGC) at Ghanima Al-Ghanem Hospital in the Sabah Health Zone, Al-Awadhi expressed his happiness at attending the national humanitarian celebration, saying that seeing children and youth with Down syndrome showcase their abilities and creativity.
He highlighted the country's comprehensive system that is designed to meet their diverse needs, praising the growing social awareness and the progress made in providing and enhancing services and care system for citizens with Down syndrome.
He stressed that the ministry is keen to deliver integrated healthcare by enhancing preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic services, as well as strengthening coordination with other government agencies to ensure the best quality of life for them and their families.
He concluded by expressing appreciation to all participating entities and commending the dedication of medical and educational professionals in supporting people with Down syndrome, stressing the importance of ongoing cooperation to promote awareness and social inclusion. (end)
