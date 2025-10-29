Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 29, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 4 currencies dropped compared to October 28. The official rate for $1 is 567,632 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,774 rials. On October 28, the euro was priced at 658,270 rials.

Currency Rial on October 29 Rial on October 28 1 US dollar USD 567,632 565,767 1 British pound GBP 753,628 754,051 1 Swiss franc CHF 715,962 710,289 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,670 60,230 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,950 56,654 1 Danish krone DKK 88,604 88,127 1 Indian rupee INR 6,434 6,411 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,563 154,050 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,850,905 1,844,862 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,830 200,351 100 Japanese yen JPY 373,083 369,533 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,058 72,839 1 Omani rial OMR 1,474,844 1,470,995 1 Canadian dollar CAD 407,257 404,200 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 328,058 325,965 1 South African rand ZAR 33,095 32,803 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,527 13,494 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,136 7,138 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,943 155,425 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,353 43,201 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 373,705 370,742 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,369 150,866 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,509,660 1,504,646 1 Singapore dollar SGD 438,795 436,171 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 464,046 462,402 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,646 18,601 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 269 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 401,945 400,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,452 104,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,956 79,567 100 Thai baht THB 1,757,478 1,729,682 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,236 133,983 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,127 394,808 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 800,609 797,951 1 euro EUR 661,774 658,270 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,461 105,247 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,008 208,154 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,200 34,049 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,599 8,523 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 166,684 166,025 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,901 332,791 100 Philippine pesos PHP 959,738 960,291 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,425 61,160 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,808 161,346 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,632 2,639

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,338 rials and $1 costs 726,798 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,658 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,629 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.