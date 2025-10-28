SOSA Opens Applications For Global Scaleups To Join Its International Landing Pad Network In NYC

SOSA's 12-month ILPN program will support 10 international technology companies to expand to the U.S. market, beginning in February, 2026.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOSA, a leading global technology and innovation advisory company, has officially opened applications for its specialized program within the newly established International Landing Pad Network (ILPN), an initiative launched in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

The ILPN is a one-stop-shop for growth-stage international companies looking to establish and expand in New York City, designed to attract over 50 companies across innovative sectors to the city over 12 months. This coordinated, citywide network strengthens New York City's brand as the entry point to the US market for international businesses operating in advanced technology, green economy, and life sciences ecosystems.

SOSA is uniquely positioned to guide international founders through their expansion, leveraging its extensive global expertise in connecting corporations, governments, and startups to drive collaboration and scale solutions. SOSA's program focuses specifically on attracting high-growth scaleups in advanced technology and the green economy, including specific verticals like Cybersecurity, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), CleanTech, Industry 4.0, and Agnostic B2B SaaS. Through its participation in the network, SOSA will host a cohort of 10 growth-stage technology companies at its dedicated innovation hub located in Manhattan.

Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA, underscored the company's commitment to reinforcing New York City's reputation as a global gateway for innovation.“With over a decade of experience supporting technology companies through acceleration programs, we understand the requirements for founders to successfully scale in new markets. As part of this program, SOSA is committed to providing international founders with a dedicated hub, ongoing mentorship, essential scale-up services, and direct access to SOSA Ventures - giving them the foundation they need to expand and thrive in New York City.”

"We're thrilled to see International Landing Pad Network applications now officially open,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball.“This milestone marks an exciting step forward in connecting more international companies to New York City's innovation ecosystem. Through partners like SOSA, whose deep industry networks and collaborative approach help global startups thrive, the ILPN will strengthen and diversify our economy, bringing new companies, talent, and opportunities to New Yorkers.”

Over the 12-month program, participating scaleups will receive comprehensive support intended to accelerate their U.S. market entry. This support includes 24/7 access to coworking space at SOSA's centrally located Manhattan office, tailored business development services, and introductions to prospective customers and investors.

A key differentiator is the direct capital opportunity: all participating companies will have the opportunity to meet with SOSA Ventures, the firm's affiliated venture fund, for investment consideration. Furthermore, each company will be paired with a dedicated Lead Mentor, gaining access to corporate innovation leaders and ecosystem partners, who will work on individualized scaling strategies. The program also offers potential opportunities for curated corporate matchmaking via SOSA's corporate innovation practice.

International founders will benefit from a menu of essential scaleup services provided by trusted partners in areas such as tax, accounting, fundraising, marketing, and leadership development. Year-round networking and exposure are ensured through programming that features investor speed dating, corporate roundtables, and a Demo Day showcase connecting founders directly with New York's venture community. Collectively, participants will receive perks and discounts with value-add partners across more than 25 online tools and platforms.

To be eligible for the ILPN, growth-stage international companies must be generating at least $5 million in year-over-year revenue, or possess sufficient capital to grow a team of at least five employees in New York City within approximately two years. Additionally, applicants must be headquartered outside the United States, operate in an innovation-driven industry (such as advanced technology, the green economy, or life sciences), and demonstrate a clear commitment to establishing operations in New York City.

About the International Landing Pad Network (ILPN)

Launched by NYCEDC in 2025, the International Landing Pad Network unites four leading operators - Plug and Play, SOSA, Supermomos, and The Clean Fight - to provide tailored support for international technology companies expanding into New York City. Each Operators' program offers business development, mentorship, and workspace, connecting global founders with New York's advanced technology, green economy, and life sciences sectors.

About SOSA

SOSA is a global technology management and innovation advisory that bridges startups, corporations, and governments. The consulting firm has over a decade of experience running more than 40 international accelerator and landing programs in partnership with governments and corporations worldwide. With offices in New York, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv, and partnerships across Europe, Asia, and North America, SOSA supports the global exchange of innovation.

