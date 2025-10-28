Policy Recommendations On Climate Change, Cultural Heritage In Jordan Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of Princess Dana Firas, Petra National Trust President, ICOMOS- Jordan President, the Petra National Trust launched Tuesday, at the Cultural Hub - Bayt Yaish, the Recommendations for a Cultural Heritage and Climate Change Policy in Jordan Document.According to a statement, the event saw the participation of Prince Firas bin Ra'ad, Marianne Bolger and Ambassador of Ireland, Philip Hall, British Ambassador.The event was attended by representatives of national ministries and institutions, as well as experts and researchers from the fields of heritage and environment. This document is the first of its kind in Jordan and serves as a national reference for integrating cultural heritage and environmental sectors to address the impacts of climate change.The document was developed through a collaborative project between the Petra National Trust (PNT) and the Endangered Archaeology in the Middle East and North Africa (EAMENA) Project at the University of Oxford, with the support of the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and the British Council's Cultural Protection Fund.It builds on the outcomes of the regional workshop "Integrating Cultural Heritage into Climate Policies in the Middle East," which brought together experts from Jordan, Palestine, Iraq and Egypt.The document draws upon field studies conducted at World Heritage sites including Petra, As-Salt, the Baptism Site and Tell es-Sultan (Jericho).The document outlines an integrated national framework linking cultural heritage protection with climate action through eight key pillars.It calls for a holistic approach that unites natural and cultural dimensions within one system recognising the interdependence between people and the environment and stresses the need for stronger scientific understanding of climate risks.It emphasises capacity building, education and community engagement to enhance awareness and resilience, advocating a people-centered approach that places human well-being at the core of heritage management.The document proposes two complementary pathways (mitigation through resource and energy efficiency and adaptation through proactive planning for heritage sustainability) alongside the establishment of a National Network on Heritage and Climate Change to strengthen coordination, knowledge sharing and sustainable financing.It calls for integrating cultural heritage into national climate policies as a key driver for social and environmental resilience and national adaptive capacity.In her remarks, Princess Dana Firas, stated: "The White Paper on integrating cultural heritage and climate change into global policy outlines a roadmap that positions cultural heritage at the core of climate action and sustainable development, calling for practical measures to embed culture and heritage into national climate policies and initiatives."A statement from the President of ICOMOS–Palestine emphasised that as Palestine confronts the effects of global warming, protecting heritage now means more than preserving the past.It means shaping sustainable and resilient futures inspired by it. By combining traditional knowledge with innovation, strengthening climate policies and investing in renewable technologies, Palestine can transform its cultural resilience into a model for regional environmental leadership.Dr Bill Finlayson of the University of Oxford noted that "the impacts of climate change on cultural heritage are accelerating rapidly. However, our focus should not be limited to threats and mitigation measures; we must also seek to learn from past examples of traditional land management and successful resilience."Dr Will Megarry, from the ICOMOS Working Group on Climate Action and Queen's University Belfast, added: "From wind-swept coasts in Ireland to the deserts of Jordan, climate change is threatening some of our most exceptional places."These sites are not merely ancient ruins they define who we are and give us a sense of belonging. This week provides an opportunity to connect, learn from one another, and identify practical, meaningful ways to safeguard our shared heritage for future generations."Following the launch, a training programme on climate literacy for heritage professionals will be held, focusing on networking and policy engagement on climate and cultural heritage in Jordan, Palestine and the wider region.The programme brings together local, regional and international experts from the United Kingdom and Ireland, in addition to representatives of the EAMENA Project.It is designed to be inclusive and accessible, tailored to the Jordanian and Palestinian contexts and delivered in Arabic by local specialists.The events are jointly organised by the Petra National Trust (PNT), the ICOMOS International Working Group on Climate Action, the EAMENA Project and Triple E - Environmental and Heritage Consulting, with the support of the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the British Council and Queen's University Belfast.