$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pritish Behuria

Pritish Behuria


2025-10-28 03:11:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Reader in Politics, Governance and Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Pritish Behuria is a Reader/Associate Professor in politics, governance and development at the University of Manchester's Global Development Institute. His research examines the political economy of late development under contemporary globalisation. He has extensive research experience in Eastern and Southern Africa, as well as in India.
His recent work includes 'The Injustice of Just Transitions: How the neglect of the green division of labour cements African dependencies' - - and
'Offshore Dependencies: The Adverse Incorporation of African Countries in Global Wealth Chains':

Experience
  • –present Senior lecturer, University of Manchester

The Conversation

MENAFN28102025000199003603ID1110261299



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search