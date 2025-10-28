Reader in Politics, Governance and Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Pritish Behuria is a Reader/Associate Professor in politics, governance and development at the University of Manchester's Global Development Institute. His research examines the political economy of late development under contemporary globalisation. He has extensive research experience in Eastern and Southern Africa, as well as in India.

His recent work includes 'The Injustice of Just Transitions: How the neglect of the green division of labour cements African dependencies' - - and

'Offshore Dependencies: The Adverse Incorporation of African Countries in Global Wealth Chains':

–present Senior lecturer, University of Manchester

Experience