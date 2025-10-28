Latin America Emerges As World's Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Market In 2025: Coinchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latin America Emerges as World's Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Market in 2025, says Coinchange LATAM Crypto Regulation Report 2025

Toronto, Canada, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinchange, a global digital asset management and infrastructure platform, has released the LATAM Crypto Regulation Report 2025, a comprehensive study examining how Latin American markets are shaping the future of crypto and stablecoin regulation. This report by Coinchange highlights a 63% surge in adoption, $1.5 trillion in transaction volume, and advancing regulatory frameworks across LATAM.





Latin America has solidified its position as the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency market, according to the report on regional adoption, regulatory frameworks, and market activity. As of early 2025, 57.7 million people - about 12.1% of the population - hold digital currencies, underscoring the region's role as a global leader in digital asset adoption.

Key findings include:



Rapid growth: Crypto usage in LATAM grew approximately 63% year-over-year between mid-2024 and mid-2025, outpacing all other global regions.

Market scale: Over $1.5 trillion in on-chain transaction volume was recorded between July 2022 and June 2025.

Country rankings: Argentina leads with 18.2% ownership, followed by Brazil (16.7%) and El Salvador (14.2%).

Stablecoin dominance: In Brazil, stablecoins represent up to 90% of crypto transaction flows. In Venezuela, 34% of retail payments are made in stablecoins - the highest share in LATAM.

Remittance impact: Cross-border crypto remittances grew 40%, representing up to 20% of GDP in El Salvador and Guatemala.

Investor sentiment: 95% of users in the region plan to increase their crypto holdings by 2025. Capital flows: Startups raised $961 million in Q2 2025 alone, while total startup financing reached $4.2 billion in 2024 - a 27% year-over-year increase.

Concerning regulation, ten countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have implemented comprehensive frameworks or pilot programs. Brazil leads with its comprehensive Law 14.478/2022 and the Drex CBDC pilot involving Visa, Mastercard, Santander, and Microsoft. Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile are advancing through registries, fintech laws, and sandboxes, while EU MiCA standards are shaping regional policy. Tokenized asset pilots generated $387.1 million in 2024, further strengthening institutional adoption.

Economic drivers - including high inflation, currency volatility, and limited banking access - continue to make cryptocurrency an essential tool for financial inclusion, cross-border payments, and hedging against local currency depreciation. Looking ahead, the market is projected to sustain double-digit growth with a CAGR of 10.93% through 2033, while DeFi platforms alone are expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2030 (52.9% CAGR).

The full report is available at:

The report was prepared by Coinchange, with co-authors and contributors from Bitso, M0, Kast, Bitmart, NexGroup (NexBridge and NexPlace), Utila, CryptoMKT, and Coinflow. Ecosystem supporters and distribution partners include MERGE Madrid.

About Coinchange Financials Inc.

Coinchange is a Canadian digital asset management platform offering multi-management, multi-strategy, market-neutral solutions. The firm combines active portfolio management, transparency, and strategy diversification to generate consistent, market-neutral yields as investment products tailored for institutional clients.

Coinchange Website | LinkedIn | X/Twitter | App Store Application | Google Play Application

CONTACT: Serge Ovsyanik...