Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Worth USD 55Bn By 2030 As Per Growth Forecasts By A 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global solar PV mounting systems market size is anticipated to grow from USD 43.89 billion in 2025 to USD 55.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.67%. The solar PV mounting systems market growth aligns with the global surge in solar capacity, driven by declining tracker costs and supportive policies such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's rooftop solar mandate. Tracking systems are gaining traction for their ability to significantly enhance energy output compared to fixed-tilt setups.
Emerging Trends and Developments
Policy Support Boosts Domestic Manufacturing and Solar Deployment
Supportive government initiatives are reshaping the solar landscape by encouraging local production and faster project deployment. In the United States, recent policy measures are driving the adoption of domestically manufactured tracker systems, while in Europe, new regulations promoting clean energy and rooftop solar installations are strengthening regional supply chains. Mounting system providers, including leading industry players, are introducing domestic-content strategies to enhance manufacturing capabilities and reinforce the growing solar PV mounting systems market.
Falling Tracker and Mounting Costs Fuel Market Growth
Advancements in manufacturing efficiency and supply chain optimization are significantly reducing the costs of trackers and mounting hardware. Leading companies are expanding domestic production capabilities and introducing innovative technologies that enhance system reliability and reduce operational risks. The adoption of low-carbon materials and smarter design approaches is further improving the sustainability profile of solar projects. Together, these developments are lowering installation costs and improving project bankability, fueling continued growth in the solar PV mounting systems market.
Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segmentation
By Types
- Fixed mounting systems
- Tracking mounting systems
By Material
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Galvanized iron
- Others (composites, polymers)
By Technology Compatibility
- Crystalline silicon PV modules
- Thin-film PV modules
- Bifacial solar panels
- Others
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial and industrial
- Utility-scale
- Off-grid applications
- Floating solar installations
By End-user
- EPC companies
- Solar project developers
- Installers and integrators
- Utilities and independent power producers
- Government and defense
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:
Regional Overview
Asia-Pacific leads the solar mounting systems market, supported by strong manufacturing bases, policy backing, and ambitious renewable goals. Countries like China and India continue expanding solar capacity, while others adopt floating solar to tackle land constraints. Europe is advancing rooftop and agrivoltaic projects to boost energy independence, and emerging regions in South America, the Middle East, and Africa are strengthening local manufacturing and investing in large-scale solar developments.
Solar PV Mounting Systems Key Players Overview
- Nextracker Inc.
- Array Technologies Inc.
- Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Schletter Group
- Mounting Systems GmbH
- GameChange Solar
- Soltec Power Holdings
- RBI Solar (Gibraltar Industries)
- Clenergy
- Ideematec Deutschland GmbH
- PVHardware (PVH)
- Valmont Industries Inc.
- Unirac Inc.
- SunPower Corporation
- ZNShine PV Tech Co. Ltd.
- TrinaTracker (Trina Solar)
- CITIC Bo (CIMC-Solar)
- OMCO Solar
- Mibet Energy
- Exosun (Engie)
