Roshanak (Roshi) Nateghi

Dr. Nateghi holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London and earned both her Master's and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University. Her doctoral research focused on the resilience of electric power systems under extreme events.

Following her Ph.D., Dr. Nateghi was selected as a Science, Engineering, and Education for Sustainability Fellow by the National Science Foundation (NSF). In this role, she held a joint appointment between Johns Hopkins University and Resources for the Future, where she worked on sustainable energy infrastructure planning. Dr. Nateghi later joined the School of Industrial Engineering at Purdue University, where she led the Laboratory for Advancing Sustainable Critical Infrastructure. After earning tenure at Purdue, she joined the U.S. Department of Energy, initially as an American Association for the Advancement of Science, Science & Technology Policy Fellow (AAAS STPF) in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and later as a Program Manager in the Office of Electricity. In these roles, she helped shape national energy strategies focused on grid modernization and resilience.

She's currently an Associate Professor at Georgetown University. Her research is highly interdisciplinary, bridging engineering, data science, and policy. Her work advances the theory and practice of infrastructure resilience and sustainability, while also informing evidence-based policymaking to support more climate-resilient communities



2025–present Associate professor, Georgetown University

2022–2025 Program Manager, US DOE

2021–2024 Associate professor, Purdue University 2015–2021 Assistant Professor, Purdue University

2012 Johns Hopkins University, PhD/Engineering

