DP World Receives Ecuador's Longest-Reaching Cranes As Part Of $140M Major Berth Expansion

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has received two fully electric, Super Post-Panamax quay cranes - featuring the longest reach of their kind in Ecuador - as part of the company's ongoing berth expansion project at the Port of Posorja. The cranes boast a 68-meter outreach, 51-meter lifting height (equal to a 15-story tall building), 85-ton lifting capacity, and operate with 100% electric power - significantly reducing emissions and supporting DP World's global decarbonization strategy.

The cranes will enable the terminal to serve ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) up to 400 meters in length with 20-24,000 TEU capacity. The Port of Posorja boasts a deepwater channel that allows it to handle ULCVs with capacities up to 22,000 TEUs. ULCVs are reshaping maritime transport through increased economies of scale, leading to lower costs per container but requiring specialized, larger port infrastructure. On September 14, 2024, DP World Posorja welcomed the APL Fullerton, the largest vessel to ever visit South America's West Coast.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said:“This milestone underscores our continued investment in Ecuador's trade infrastructure. The addition of these cranes reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability - and to building a more connected Ecuador through a world-class port that enables growth for the nation's exporters.”

The crane installation adds to the existing fleet, bringing the total number of operational cranes to six by the end of 2025. It is part of DP World's ongoing USD$140 million berth expansion project at Posorja, which will extend the quay to 700 meters, allow simultaneous servicing of two post-Panamax vessels, and increase annual terminal capacity to 1.4 million TEUs. The project also includes the installation of 194 piles and supports ongoing implementation of the Living Seawalls initiative, which transforms selected piles into habitats that promote marine biodiversity.

The terminal has been recognized internationally for its performance and sustainability. According to the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), DP World Posorja ranks among the most efficient ports in Latin America and the Caribbean and is the only Ecuadorian terminal to feature in the global Top 100. Earlier this year, the port received the 2025 Port Industry Excellence Award from the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) for its leadership in public-private partnerships.

Through continued investment and innovation, DP World Posorja is strengthening Ecuador's position as a key player in global trade, advancing operational excellence, sustainability, and economic growth for the region.

