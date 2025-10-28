Conquest Resources Ltd. Reviewing Ontario Gold Projects For Winter Exploration Programs, Sale, Options And Joint Ventures

In addition to its 100% properties, the Company also holds a 70% stake in the King Bay Project located in northwestern Ontario.

The Company has been focused on its Belfast-Teck Mag Project where it has been evaluating VMS and IOCG mineralization. The former producing Golden Rose Mine is located within the 350sqkm Belfast-Teck Mag Project.

The Golden Rose Mine produced 45,414 ounces of gold between 1935 and 1941 after development by Cominco. Gold occurs in quartz fractures and veining with pyrite within two banded iron formations. There are over 6km of underground development, a three compartment shaft 228m deep, a decline ramp to the 6th level and a winze connecting the 6th and 7th levels.

The Smith Lake Property consists of 181 staked mining claims and 6 patented claims located in Leeson, Stover and Rennie Townships in the Missinabie region of Northern Ontario. It is adjacent and contiguous with the former Renabie Mine owned by Barrick Gold to the east and the Island Gold Mine Project owned by Alamos Gold to the west. Grab samples from previous overburden stripping of the Campbell vein returned values in excess of 10g/t Au.

The Alexander Gold Project consists of 27 patented mining claims covering 448 hectares in Balmer Township adjacent to the producing Campbell Red Lake Mine. Drilling by Goldcorp in 2008 intersected 4.97g/t Au over 1.82m including 14.25g/t over.61m and 12,67g/t over 1m. The Property is located on the "Mine Trend" and hosts favorable geology untested at depth.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au.

The Belfast-TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Project and TeckMag Property.

Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.

In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property and Lake Nipigon Basin Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: