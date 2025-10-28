403
Xi-Trump Ties Get Described as Key Strategic Asset
(MENAFN) The exchanges and mutual regard between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have emerged as the “most valuable strategic asset” in the relationship between the two nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Monday.
Wang made these remarks during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of the anticipated summit between Xi and Trump.
During the call, Wang conveyed his hope that China and the United States “will work in the same direction, make preparations for high-level interactions, and create conditions for the development of bilateral relations," according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The U.S. State Department also commented, saying that the senior diplomats "discussed the importance of the U.S.-China relationship," along with the forthcoming Trump-Xi meeting.
The conversation took place as Trump prepares to meet Xi in South Korea, according to the White House. The two leaders are expected to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the country.
“President Xi Jinping and President Trump are both world-class leaders, and their long-standing interactions and mutual respect have become the most valuable strategic asset in China-US relations,” Wang emphasized.
Wang also highlighted that a stable, healthy, and enduring bilateral relationship "serves the long-term interests" of both nations, speaking to Rubio, whom he had met earlier this year in Malaysia.
