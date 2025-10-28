Baku, Tashkent Eye Cooperation On Field Of Theater

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater is actively broadening its international partnerships, Azernews reports.

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Uzbekistan National Academic Drama Theater and the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The memorandum was signed by Ilham Asgarov, director of the Academic National Drama Theater and Honored Cultural Worker, and Yodgor Saqdiyev, director of the Uzbekistan National Academic Drama Theater, People's Artist of Uzbekistan, State Prize laureate, and prominent artist. Both theaters directors described the memorandum as an important step for the future development of theatrical art and the establishment of new connections.

The memorandum outlines effective cooperation, mutual exchange of valuable examples of classical and contemporary dramaturgy, creative teams of performances, and individual professionals in the theater field, including directors, actors, stage designers, and costume artists, as well as the organization of forums and masterclasses.

During the meeting, signing agreements with various world theaters and steps taken toward international cooperation were identified as priority directions for the theater.

The Academic National Drama Theater has already signed cooperation memorandums with Georgia's Shota Rustaveli National Theater, Belarus's Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater, Kyrgyzstan's T. Abdumomunov National Academic Drama Theater, and Russia's Alexandrinsky Theater.

As part of the visit, Ilham Asgarov met with Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the steps taken by the Academic National Drama Theater toward international cooperation.

Detailed information was provided to the ambassador about the memorandums signed with various theaters, and Huseyn Guliyev emphasized that the embassy would provide the highest level of support for the future development of cultural relations between the two countries, including theater cooperation.

The bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev located in Heydar Aliyev Park in Tashkent was visited, and flowers were laid in front of it.

Later, Ilham Asgarov met with Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, and became closely acquainted with the center. During the meeting, discussions were held, and an agreement was reached to organize educational masterclasses in various directions between the Cultural Center and the Academic National Drama Theater in 2026.

At the Uzbekistan National Academic Drama Theater, a performance based on the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" by Azerbaijan's great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli was staged by Uzbek actors. A meeting was also held with Azim Mullakhanov, director of the Uzbekistan Musical Theater.

Following this, a visit was made to Samarkand, one of Uzbekistan's ancient cities. Ilham Asgarov met with Iskandar Sultanov, director of the Samarkand Musical Drama Theater, and visited the mausoleums of Amir Timur, Uzbekistan's first president, Islam Karimov, and Khodja Daniyar.

The mutual touring visits between the two theaters are planned for 2026.