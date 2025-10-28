Francophone British Business Council (FBBC) Back Energy Development With MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Partnership

The Francophone British Business Council (FBBC) will participate as a Partner at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place in Dakar from December 9-10. The organization is set to engage regional ministers, investors and industry stakeholders to foster international investment and partnerships across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

The FBBC promotes trade between the UK and Francophone countries, including West African nations such as Senegal, Niger, Togo, Guinea-Conakry and Ivory Coast. The organization enables access by British companies to new markets seeking partnership and investment, offering bilateral networking events and trade missions, and facilitating connections with governments and commercial entities in Francophone nations. The FBBC focuses on key economic sectors including energy, security, agriculture, logistics, education and healthcare, promoting UK-based expertise to meet demand in these countries.

British companies are significantly involved in the MSGBC region, particularly in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors. British multinational bp is a key player, holding operatorship and a major stake in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, which straddles the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania. Beyond traditional hydrocarbons, UK firms are also active in the region's energy transition, with bp exploring large-scale green hydrogen production in Mauritania and British company Chariot pursuing its Project Nour, a massive green hydrogen initiative.

“FBBC's participation as a Partner highlights the global dimension of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025. Their involvement reinforces the role of international collaboration in unlocking investment and accelerating shared energy development across the basin,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

