Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025


2025-10-28 03:02:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here:

From 20 October to 24 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,110,666 own shares at an average price of NOK 238.0232 per share.

The third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
20 October OSE 238,795 233.5442 66,278,676.24
CEUX
TQEX
21 October OSE 280,796 234.1377 65,744,929.61
CEUX
TQEX
22 October OSE 282,000 237.0239 66,840,739.80
CEUX
TQEX
23 October OSE 264,075 248.0352 65,499,895.44
CEUX
TQEX
24 October OSE
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the period OSE 1,110,666 238.0232 264,364,241.09
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

 OSE 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84
CEUX
TQEX
Total 15,834,456 248.8990 3,941,180,354.84
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

 OSE 16,945,122 248.1862 4,205,544,595.93
CEUX
TQEX
Total 16,945,122 248.1862 4,205,544,595.93


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 43,642,612 own shares, corresponding to 1.71% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 33,322,310 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment

  • Detailed overview of transactions

MENAFN28102025004107003653ID1110256935



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search