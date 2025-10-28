403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Electronic Security Center Launches““Scan Sm”rt” Campaign to Empower the Public Against QR Code Scams
(MENAFN- Four Agency) DUBAI, 27 October 2025: On the occasion of Cyber Security awareness month, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) launches th“ “Scan S”art” campaign from 24th to 30th October 2025, an initiative aimed at raising awareness, empowering every citizen with knowledge of cyber security protecting businesses, and preventing QR code-related cyber threats to all audience groups.
As QR codes become increasingly integrated into everyday transactions at restaurants, retail outlets, hotels, events, and other facilities, the risk of tampered or malicious codes poses a significant cyber security challenge. Threat actors can exploit public QR codes by replacing or overlaying them, potentially redirecting users to phishing sites, installing malware, or capturing sensitive personal data.
Reports indicated that more than 4.2 million attempts to forge QR codes were detected globally in the first half of 2025 alone, highlighting the urgent need to raise awareness about these risks and encourage users to adopt safer habits when scanning codes.
Thro“gh the “”can Smart” campaign, DESC seeks to equip both individuals and businesses with the tools to recognize legitimate QR codes, avoid tampered ones, and report suspicious activity, transforming awareness into action to stre’gthen Dubai’s digital resilience.
Commenting on the launch, H.E Yousuf AlShaibani, Chief Executive at Dubai Electronic Securit“ Cen‘er said: ⦣8217;The ‘Scan Smart’ c’mpaign reflects DESC’s commitment to empowering both businesses and the public with practical cybersecurity knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to make Dubai a safer c”berspace for everyone.”
The campaign includes an interactive kiosk, and engaging microsite designed to educate the public on safe QR code practices. The campaign also promotes RZAM, DESC’s free browser extension, which detects suspicious websites that may appear after scanning QR codes.
As part of the initiative, a network of F&B venues across Dubai are participating “s “Scan Smart Par”ners”. These venues are displaying campaign branded materials such as stickers and table tents, encouraging safe scanning habits, while offering free coffee and exclusive discounts.
The “Scan Sma”t Partner” label identifies venues that are actively sup’orting DESC’s community outreach efforts by integrating cybersecurity awareness into everyday environments. Displayed on items like cups, coénters, or café walls, the label signals to the public that the venue is part of a city-wide initiative to promote safe digital habits starting with something as simple and routine as scanning a QR code responsibly in the spaces where people gather, relax, and connect. By “isplaying the “S”an Smart Partner” badge, participating businesses demonstrate social responsibility and a’ignment with Dubai’s vision of a safer cyberspace. This collaboéation transforms cafés into micro awareness hubs, community spaces where digital safety meets daily life.
Customers are encouraged to take the time to verify QR codes before scanning and opening any associated links. This simple step can help prevent exposure to fraudule t or malicious content. Any fraudulent codes should be reported through the appropriate channels to support broader moni oring and timely alerts. Th’ campaign reinforces DESC’s ongoing commitment to protecting Dubai digital ecosystem and promote a cyber-aware community.’It also aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community bringing people together while promoting safer online practices.
As QR codes become increasingly integrated into everyday transactions at restaurants, retail outlets, hotels, events, and other facilities, the risk of tampered or malicious codes poses a significant cyber security challenge. Threat actors can exploit public QR codes by replacing or overlaying them, potentially redirecting users to phishing sites, installing malware, or capturing sensitive personal data.
Reports indicated that more than 4.2 million attempts to forge QR codes were detected globally in the first half of 2025 alone, highlighting the urgent need to raise awareness about these risks and encourage users to adopt safer habits when scanning codes.
Thro“gh the “”can Smart” campaign, DESC seeks to equip both individuals and businesses with the tools to recognize legitimate QR codes, avoid tampered ones, and report suspicious activity, transforming awareness into action to stre’gthen Dubai’s digital resilience.
Commenting on the launch, H.E Yousuf AlShaibani, Chief Executive at Dubai Electronic Securit“ Cen‘er said: ⦣8217;The ‘Scan Smart’ c’mpaign reflects DESC’s commitment to empowering both businesses and the public with practical cybersecurity knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to make Dubai a safer c”berspace for everyone.”
The campaign includes an interactive kiosk, and engaging microsite designed to educate the public on safe QR code practices. The campaign also promotes RZAM, DESC’s free browser extension, which detects suspicious websites that may appear after scanning QR codes.
As part of the initiative, a network of F&B venues across Dubai are participating “s “Scan Smart Par”ners”. These venues are displaying campaign branded materials such as stickers and table tents, encouraging safe scanning habits, while offering free coffee and exclusive discounts.
The “Scan Sma”t Partner” label identifies venues that are actively sup’orting DESC’s community outreach efforts by integrating cybersecurity awareness into everyday environments. Displayed on items like cups, coénters, or café walls, the label signals to the public that the venue is part of a city-wide initiative to promote safe digital habits starting with something as simple and routine as scanning a QR code responsibly in the spaces where people gather, relax, and connect. By “isplaying the “S”an Smart Partner” badge, participating businesses demonstrate social responsibility and a’ignment with Dubai’s vision of a safer cyberspace. This collaboéation transforms cafés into micro awareness hubs, community spaces where digital safety meets daily life.
Customers are encouraged to take the time to verify QR codes before scanning and opening any associated links. This simple step can help prevent exposure to fraudule t or malicious content. Any fraudulent codes should be reported through the appropriate channels to support broader moni oring and timely alerts. Th’ campaign reinforces DESC’s ongoing commitment to protecting Dubai digital ecosystem and promote a cyber-aware community.’It also aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community bringing people together while promoting safer online practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment