Two Mous With Qatar Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation: Djibouti FM

Doha: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Djibouti H E Abdoulkader Houssein Omar affirmed that the two memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Djibouti regarding the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation and holding political consultations on issues of common interest represent an important step towards strengthening the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In an exclusive interview with QNA during his visit to the State of Qatar, he said that the two MoUs aim to establish an institutional framework for joint cooperation through a joint committee and periodic consultations between the two foreign ministries. This will enhance communication and coordination and provide a platform for monitoring the implementation of joint agreements and initiatives, thus supporting fraternal relations between the two countries at all levels.

He explained that the areas of infrastructure, energy, health, and education represent priorities for cooperation between Djibouti and Qatar in the coming period.

He noted that investment in major development projects and the exchange of technical expertise constitute a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable economic growth and comprehensive development in Djibouti.

In his assessment of the level of political relations between the two countries, the Minister stressed that these relations are strong and distinguished, reflecting mutual respect and a shared desire to develop the partnership. He noted that the next steps will include enhancing political coordination through periodic consultations, exchanging visits by senior officials, and expanding areas of cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest.

Regarding developments in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, he stated that Djibouti appreciates the positive role played by the State of Qatar in supporting stability and development in the region, whether through humanitarian and development initiatives or mediation and conflict resolution efforts. He emphasised that cooperation with the State of Qatar contributes to strengthening economic and political security and supporting joint development projects.

Concluding his interview with QNA, he expressed Djibouti's pride in the strong fraternal relations with the State of Qatar, looking forward to continuing to develop bilateral cooperation in the developmental, economic and political fields in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and embodies the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries.