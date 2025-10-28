Qatar, Uganda Advance To New Phase Of Economic Diplomacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Uganda's Ambassador to Qatar, H E Dr. Stephen Chemoiko Chebrot, has reaffirmed the strength of Qatar-Uganda relations, describing the partnership as“very good and steadily growing,” while outlining a new phase of economic and commercial diplomacy designed to expand bilateral trade and investment.

“For quite some time now, we've seen very good bilateral relations between Uganda and Qatar, and every year, the relationship becomes stronger,” Dr. Chebrot told The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Uganda-Qatar Business Forum.“We are now moving to the next stage of economic and commercial diplomacy, where we increase trade between the two countries. That's why we are encouraging Qatari investors to come to Uganda, and likewise, Ugandan businesses to explore opportunities here in Qatar. It's a win-win situation.”

The Ambassador mentioned several key priorities for the next phase of bilateral cooperation, notably increasing trade volumes, boosting tourism flows, and expanding direct investment in agriculture, hospitality, and technology.

“We would like to see more Qatari visitors coming to Uganda,” he said.“That would be a milestone for us to increase the number of travelers and tourists from here. Secondly, we aim to raise trade levels between Qatar and Uganda as a major objective.”

Highlighting Uganda's fertile land and agricultural potential, the Ambassador invited Qatari investors to participate in commercial farming ventures such as cashew nuts and coffee cultivation.



Registration for 30th Sheikh Jassim Noble Quran competition closes tomorrow

Snap Inc. opens new office in Qatar

MOI opens new office in Old Al Ghanim to issue gold, jewellery sale permits Ashghal announces road closure of Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel

Read Also

He said,“We have huge tracts of land suitable for crops like cashew nuts and coffee. These are areas where Qatari investors can make a significant contribution while meeting their own import needs.”

Dr. Chebrot also underscored opportunities in Uganda's tourism and hospitality sector, noting the government's push to attract high-end hotel developments and improve tourism infrastructure.“We want to add value to our tourism sector to build good lifestyle hotels where families from Qatar can visit and stay,” he said.“That requires investment in infrastructure, including good roads, modern facilities, and world-class accommodation.”

Beyond agriculture and tourism, the Ambassador identified science, technology, and innovation as emerging pillars for bilateral cooperation. He also highlighted Uganda's investment framework, which offers a range of incentives for foreign investors, including tax holidays for projects exceeding specified capital thresholds; duty exemptions on capital equipment and raw materials; full repatriation of profits and dividends; access to long-term leases of public land through the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA); and opportunities for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure, energy, and tourism.

With a GDP of $64.28bn, a growth rate of 6.1 percent, and a population of 57.1 million, Uganda stands out as one of East Africa's fastest-growing economies.

The recently held business forum also highlighted that Uganda's economic transformation agenda focuses on value addition in agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, and technology, presenting opportunities for investors seeking sustainable and high-impact projects.