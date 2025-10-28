Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Receives Credentials From Serbia's Newly Appointed Ambassador

2025-10-28 02:08:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received the credentials of Momčilo Babić, the newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We expressed mutual readiness to further strengthen the Uzbek-Serbian ties of friendship and cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and other spheres. I wish Mr. Ambassador every success in his important mission to deepen the partnership between our two nations,” Saidov stated.

The ceremony took place ahead of the official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Uzbekistan, which will be held from October 28 to 31 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The visit is expected to give new impetus to bilateral relations and open up additional opportunities for expanding multifaceted cooperation between Tashkent and Belgrade.

