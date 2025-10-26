403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HMC Organises 2025 Person-Centred Care Middle East Forum
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has organised the 2025 Person-Centred Care (PCC) Middle East Forum.
The event was attended by HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud and HE the HMC managing director Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi, along with regional and international healthcare leaders, professionals, and innovators committed to advancing person-centred approaches to healthcare transformation.
Delivered by the HMC in partnership with US-based Planetree International, the forum has established itself as the region's premier platform for sharing best practices and innovations that place patients and families at the heart of care.
This year's theme, *Shaping the Future of Care: Innovations in Person-Centered Care, focused on how innovation, integration and inclusivity are reshaping healthcare delivery across systems and communities.
The programme featured three key tracks: Person-Centred Digital Transformation, Collaborative Care; Building Partnerships for Better Outcomes, and Care Beyond Boundaries; and Systematic Personalisation Across Networks.
Throughout the two-day event, speakers and delegates explored how emerging technologies, collaborative partnerships and co-designed models of care can enhance patient experience and clinical outcomes.
The forum highlighted the HMC's leadership in embedding person-centred care across its network – from pioneering digital tools such as the Lbaih mobile app, which enables patients to access and manage their healthcare information via their mobile devices, to establishing Qatar's first AI Centre of Excellence driving the development of SMART hospital frameworks.
Beyond technology, the HMC's person-centred approach has established the Person-Centred Care Ambassadors Programme, empowering volunteers from diverse backgrounds, cultures and professions to enrich the hospital experience of patients and families through compassionate service and meaningful interaction.
Another example is the HMC's Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC), a collaborative group of patients, family members and caregivers who partner with HMC teams to shape programmes, services, and initiatives.
Through the PFAC, the perspectives and lived experiences of patients directly influence care delivery, ensuring that services truly reflect their needs and expectations Medical Corporation Person-Centred Care Person-Centred Care (PCC) Middle East Forum
The event was attended by HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud and HE the HMC managing director Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi, along with regional and international healthcare leaders, professionals, and innovators committed to advancing person-centred approaches to healthcare transformation.
Delivered by the HMC in partnership with US-based Planetree International, the forum has established itself as the region's premier platform for sharing best practices and innovations that place patients and families at the heart of care.
This year's theme, *Shaping the Future of Care: Innovations in Person-Centered Care, focused on how innovation, integration and inclusivity are reshaping healthcare delivery across systems and communities.
The programme featured three key tracks: Person-Centred Digital Transformation, Collaborative Care; Building Partnerships for Better Outcomes, and Care Beyond Boundaries; and Systematic Personalisation Across Networks.
Throughout the two-day event, speakers and delegates explored how emerging technologies, collaborative partnerships and co-designed models of care can enhance patient experience and clinical outcomes.
The forum highlighted the HMC's leadership in embedding person-centred care across its network – from pioneering digital tools such as the Lbaih mobile app, which enables patients to access and manage their healthcare information via their mobile devices, to establishing Qatar's first AI Centre of Excellence driving the development of SMART hospital frameworks.
Beyond technology, the HMC's person-centred approach has established the Person-Centred Care Ambassadors Programme, empowering volunteers from diverse backgrounds, cultures and professions to enrich the hospital experience of patients and families through compassionate service and meaningful interaction.
Another example is the HMC's Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC), a collaborative group of patients, family members and caregivers who partner with HMC teams to shape programmes, services, and initiatives.
Through the PFAC, the perspectives and lived experiences of patients directly influence care delivery, ensuring that services truly reflect their needs and expectations Medical Corporation Person-Centred Care Person-Centred Care (PCC) Middle East Forum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment