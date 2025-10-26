US Treasury Official Bessent Suggests US-China Trade War Could Be Ending Soon



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced significant progress on a US-China trade deal, sparking optimism among investors.

The proposed framework could eliminate the need for 100% tariffs previously threatened by President Trump.

Crypto markets rallied modestly on the news, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana seeing gains.

Trade tensions, including tariffs, have historically influenced cryptocurrency prices, causing sharp declines during trade escalations. Analysts believe the resolution could push crypto prices and gold to new highs if confirmed.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent developments in US-China trade negotiations have stirred optimism across global markets, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. As officials signal substantial progress towards a potential trade deal, crypto traders are hopeful that improved relations could bolster digital asset markets, which often react sensitively to geopolitical tensions. This evolving diplomatic landscape offers a promising outlook for the broader crypto ecosystem amidst ongoing regulatory and economic uncertainties.Positive Trade Negotiation Sparks Crypto Market Rally

Signs of easing US-China trade tensions are fueling renewed confidence in global markets, including cryptocurrencies. Scott Bessent, the US Treasury secretary, indicated that negotiations have made“substantial” progress, potentially preventing the implementation of the 100% tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. According to Bessent, the deal would facilitate further discussions between the US and China, easing fears of prolonged trade hostilities.

Scott Bessent updates on progress in US-China trade talks. Source: The White House

These comments follow weeks of reduced tensions and a positive shift in the trade rhetoric, culminating in President Trump's confirmation of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit, which traders viewed as a sign of potential normalization.

Furthermore, Trump's earlier dismissal of the need to meet with Chinese officials had previously spooked markets, raising fears of a prolonged trade war which could depress global financial and crypto markets.

The crypto industry responded favorably to the news - Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana posted modest gains, in contrast to the substantial drops seen earlier following Trump's announcement of new tariffs. Bitcoin rose approximately 1.8%, Ether increased by 3.6%, and Solana gained 3.7% amid the optimism.

Crypto markets react positively to trade optimism. Source: TradingView

Industry experts like Jeff Park from Bitwise suggest that if the trade deal is confirmed, Bitcoin and precious metals like gold could reach new all-time highs. Investor Anthony Pompliano echoed this optimism, warning that asset prices could surge if the deal and potential Fed rate cuts come to fruition, underscoring the interconnectedness of geopolitical stability and the crypto markets.

Overall, the momentum reflects a broader trend where geopolitical easing can spark bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector, which remains highly sensitive to trade tensions and international policies affecting global markets.

