Kuwait Athlete Wins Gold In Asian Games In Manama
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athlete Yasmeen Waleed won gold medal in the high jump competition at the Third Asian Youth Games in the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday, setting a new record of 1.73 meters.
More than 5,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian Olympic committees are partaking in the Third Asian Youth Games.
Some 75 Kuwaiti male and female athletes are vying for 14 sports, including swimming, trampoline, athletics, badminton, table tennis, golf, equestrian, show jumping, endurance, handball, judo, teqball, taekwondo, muay thai, and jiu-jitsu. (end)
