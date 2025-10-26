UAE Royals Attend Wedding Reception Of Adviser Faisal Al Bannai's Sons

A wedding reception at Erth Abu Dhabi was attended by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The wedding was of Abdulaziz and Abdulla, sons of Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs. They have married the daughters of Najeeb Ibrahim Al Zarouni and the daughter of Sameer Meer Abdulaziz Al Khoury, respectively.

Recommended For You

The celebration was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was also in attendance, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also attended the wedding reception.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a joyful and blessed life together.

The families expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for attending the celebration, describing his presence as a reflection of the leadership's strong bond with the Emirati people and commitment to sharing in their joyous occasions.

The celebration was also attended by a number of Sheikhs, relatives, and guests and included traditional Emirati performances.