Oria Developments Partners With Swiss Inn To Manage Alamat Hotel Residences In 6Th Of October City

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Oria Developments has announced a partnership with Swiss Inn Hotels to manage and operate the hotel and serviced apartment components of its flagship project, Alamat, located in 6th of October City.

The collaboration aims to deliver a high-end residential experience that combines contemporary design with professional hospitality management, reflecting Oria's commitment to redefining modern living standards in Egypt.

Walid Lawendy, Founder and Chairperson of Oria Developments, said the agreement aligns with the company's long-term vision, backed by more than two decades of experience in real estate development.“Our goal is to set new benchmarks for mixed-use and residential communities in Egypt, built around international standards and evolving client expectations,” he said.

Ahmed Mahgoub, Board Member responsible for Oria's land portfolio, noted that the company holds a diverse range of plots across several new cities. These are being developed under a structured investment strategy designed to expand Oria's residential, commercial, administrative, and medical projects to ensure sustainable growth in the coming years.

Antoine Jude, representative of Swiss Inn Hotels, described Alamat as“a model that blends innovative real estate design with Swiss Inn's renowned hospitality standards,” adding that the partnership will deliver a refined living experience distinguished by comfort, service excellence, and attention to detail.

Hussein Galal, Chief Commercial Officer at Oria Developments, revealed that the company plans to launch several new projects in 2026, including one in Sheikh Zayed City.

Khaled Hefnawy, Chief Sales Officer, highlighted that Oria has achieved strong sales performance in recent months, driven by growing client trust in the brand. He attributed this success to the company's focus on prime locations, construction quality, and timely delivery.

Tamer Fahmy, Head of Marketing, said the partnership with Swiss Inn reinforces Oria's brand positioning, which centres on innovation and quality. He added that the company's marketing strategy focuses on building long-term relationships with clients and strategic partners.

Through this collaboration, Oria Developments continues to strengthen its footprint in Egypt's real estate market, offering integrated communities that merge functionality, design, and premium hospitality standards.