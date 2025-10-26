CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For Garhmukteshwar And Tigri Mela

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the annual Kartik Purnima fair in Garhmukteshwar (Hapur district) and the Tigri fair in Amroha on Sunday.

After conducting the aerial survey of the fair sites, he held a review meeting and issued necessary directives to all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 40 to 45 lakh devotees gather on the banks of the Ganga during Kartik Purnima to take the holy dip and offer lamps. He emphasised that all arrangements must be timely, well-coordinated, and focused on ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

CM Yogi instructed officials to accord top priority to traffic management, security, sanitation, health facilities, drinking water, and lighting arrangements. This year, the fair scheduled from October 30 to November 5 is being organised as a“mini Kumbh.”

Emphasising that devotees' safety is paramount, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams, installation of CCTV and drone surveillance, rescue boats, and helpline centres at all Ganga ghats.

He also underscored the need to integrate the fair with messages of cleanliness and environmental protection, calling for a complete ban on single-use plastic. The Irrigation Department has been tasked with ensuring the installation of checkerboard plates, testing of pontoon bridges, and the timely completion of dredging work in erosion-prone areas.

CM Yogi directed that NDRF/SDRF and flood units remain on constant alert in deep-water areas, with proper barricading in place. Counselling sessions should be organised to promote discipline among devotees. CCTV feeds, public address systems, and the Integrated Control Centre should be continuously monitored.

The Chief Minister also stressed maintaining cleanliness and ensuring vehicle safety at parking zones.

He instructed that all temporary toilets be equipped with zero-liquid-discharge systems to prevent leaks. Adequate crowd management, clean changing rooms, proper waste and bottle collection systems, and uninterrupted power supply must be ensured. The Electricity Department has been directed to maintain electrical safety across all sites.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Ganga Puja at the fair site and inspected the Sadar Bazaar set up in the Garh Mela area. He also visited the 'Modha' store under construction in Garhmukteshwar and appreciated the craftsmanship and quality of the traditional Modha.

Garhmukteshwar holds profound religious and mythological significance. According to legend, after the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthira, Arjuna, and Lord Krishna bathed in the Ganga here to pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls. It is also believed that Lord Parashurama established the sacred Mukteshwar Mahadev at this very place.

The Skanda Purana and the Mahabharata both describe Garhmukteshwar as a revered pilgrimage site, where bathing in the Ganga and offering prayers to one's ancestors is said to grant salvation. The annual Kartik Purnima fair is not only a celebration of deep religious faith but also a vibrant reflection of cultural heritage and folk traditions.

Every year, millions of devotees gather at Brijghat and Mukteshwar Ghat to take the holy dip, light lamps, and perform rituals in honour of their ancestors.