Kamala Harris indicates she may make another bid for presidency
(MENAFN) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris suggested she may consider running for the presidency again despite her 2024 loss to Donald Trump.
In an interview on Saturday, Harris, 61, expressed confidence that Americans will see a woman lead the White House “in their lifetime.” When asked if she could be that leader, she replied, “Possibly,” noting she has not yet decided on a 2028 campaign. “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now.”
Harris also addressed her political standing after bookmakers placed her behind celebrity figures such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview,” she said.
Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 after Joe Biden withdrew following a challenging debate with Trump that raised concerns about his age and fitness for office. She ultimately faced Trump in the November election, where he won decisively.
With the 2028 presidential race three years away, speculation about potential Democratic candidates includes Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Among Republicans, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considered likely contenders, while Trump has hinted at a possible third-term bid, despite constitutional limits on serving more than two terms.
