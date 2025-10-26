Super Cup: Five New Signings Highlight Punjab FC's Squad For Campaign Opener Against Gokulam Kerala FC

MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Oct 26 (IANS) Punjab FC announced a 26-member squad for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 ahead of their first Group C game against Gokulam Kerala FC, which will be played on Monday at the GMC Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has named a strong squad comprising five new signings and the players who were part of the Durand Cup. He hopes that the mix of experience and youth will take the team ahead in the competition, starting against the I-League side. The match will kick off at 4:30 PM.

Among the new signings are foreign recruits Samir Zeljkovic, Daniel Ramirez Fernandez, and Pablo Renan dos Santos, alongside Indian additions Arshdeep Singh and Bikash Singh Sagolsem. Together, they bring depth, creativity, and defensive stability as Punjab FC look to build momentum heading into a competitive group stage.

Speaking on the squad announcement, head coach Dilmperis said,“We've named a balanced squad that combines the experience of our senior players and the youngsters from the academy with the energy of some exciting new additions. The boys have worked hard in training, and I'm happy with the intensity and focus they've shown over the past few weeks.

“Gokulam Kerala is a strong and gritty side, and it's important for us to start the tournament on the right note. We are happy with the training sessions and how the team looks, and we hope to start the tournament with a win. Our aim is to perform with discipline and character and start the season on a positive note”, said the head coach about tomorrow's fixture.

Punjab and Gokulam Kerala have faced each other 13 times before this match, with the last meeting ending in a goalless draw in the same competition in January 2024. Gokulam have won six of the previous meetings while Punjab won four, with two of the latest wins coming in the I-League winning campaign of 2022-23, which made the side the first-ever team to gain promotion to the Indian Super League.

Also speaking about the squad, Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, said,“This squad reflects the long-term vision we've been aiming towards, which is to build a strong core of Indian players supported by impactful international signings who bring valuable experience. The group is beginning to take shape well, and we can already see encouraging signs of chemistry and understanding within the team. The Super Cup gives us a good platform to measure our progress and set the tone for the season ahead.”

Punjab FC are drawn in Group C along with Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala. After Monday's match, Punjab FC will face Mohammedan SC on November 2 and Bengaluru FC on November 5.

Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir

Defenders: Muhammed Uvais, Bijoy Varghese, Karish Soram, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Pramveer Singh, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu N, Ricky John Shabong, Samir Zeljkovic, Daniel Ramirez Fernandez, Princeton Rebello, Vinit Rai, Manglenthang Kipgen, Singamayum Shami, Leon Augustine, Konsam Sanathoi Singh

Forwards: Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vishal Yadav, Muhammad Suhail F, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, Ranjeet Singh Pandre