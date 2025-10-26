403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Seeks Stronger Partnership with Singapore
(MENAFN) China is prepared to enhance mutually advantageous collaboration with Singapore, Premier Li Qiang stated on Saturday as he arrived in the city-state for a two-day official visit, a news agency reported.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li remarked.
Emphasizing the recent strides in China-Singapore relations, Li conveyed Beijing’s willingness to partner with Singapore in aligning development strategies, broadening mutually beneficial initiatives, advancing joint modernization projects, and supporting efforts to uphold "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."
Li is scheduled to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to sign memorandums and agreements focusing on green development, the digital economy, as well as training and capacity-building, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.
Additionally, on Sunday, Li will hold discussions with Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.
This visit represents the first time a Chinese premier has traveled to Singapore in seven years.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li remarked.
Emphasizing the recent strides in China-Singapore relations, Li conveyed Beijing’s willingness to partner with Singapore in aligning development strategies, broadening mutually beneficial initiatives, advancing joint modernization projects, and supporting efforts to uphold "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."
Li is scheduled to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to sign memorandums and agreements focusing on green development, the digital economy, as well as training and capacity-building, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.
Additionally, on Sunday, Li will hold discussions with Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.
This visit represents the first time a Chinese premier has traveled to Singapore in seven years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment