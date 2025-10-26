Strongest Security Guarantee For Ukraine Is Membership In NATO Former U.S. Ambassador Taylor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor Jr., during the margins of the Ukraine Action Summit in Washington.

“NATO membership for Ukraine. That would be the ultimate security guarantee. It's the least expensive, it's the most effective, it's the most credible. It will ensure that Russia does not invade Ukraine again,” the former diplomat stated.

According to him, if Ukraine becomes a full member of the Alliance, an attack against it would be considered an attack against all other NATO countries - and they would have to take corresponding measures.

“However, let's be clear, this administration does not support Ukraine joining NATO. I think it may come to that, to get there. It may get there,” Taylor noted.

He positively remarked on the recent step by the Trump administration in imposing sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies. In the opinion of the former ambassador, this will lead to reduced sales of energy commodities and will diminish the Kremlin's revenues for continuing the war in Ukraine.

In this context, Taylor emphasised the need for Western countries, and the United States in particular, to understand that Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing this war.

“Ukraine can win this war. I think President Trump has recognized that,” the former senior diplomat said, referring to his recent statements and actions.

At the same time, Taylor called it important for this to be understood by others as well.

“So it's important to talk to everybody. It's important to talk to the administration, to Congress, to the American people, because they all reinforce each other,” concluded the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukraine Action Summit has started in Washingto. The event, which brought together more than 700 delegates from across America, aims to coordinate joint actions and hold meetings with legislators in Congress to strengthen support for Ukraine.

