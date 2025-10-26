403
Trump wants to name constructed White House ballroom after himself
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to name the newly built White House ballroom after himself.
While Trump has not officially confirmed the title, officials are already referring to the 90,000-square-foot space as “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom” and expect the name to remain, according to reports.
When asked whether a decision had been made, Trump declined to comment directly, saying, “I won’t get into that now.”
The ballroom, constructed on the former site of the East Wing, is part of a $300 million renovation project. A White House official noted that $350 million has been raised so far, with the president continuing to receive contributions thanks to “positive and overwhelming support.” The official did not specify how the extra $50 million beyond current construction costs would be used.
Asked about his personal financial contribution, Trump said, “Oh, millions of dollars. Yeah. Well, I also give, you know, I give a lot of money to the White House.” He added, “I give my salary, and I usually like to steer it to the White House because this house was a little bit abandoned.”
Images shared Thursday show the East Wing fully demolished to make way for the new ballroom.
