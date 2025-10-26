403
Nepal Names Two New Ministers
(MENAFN) Two additional ministers joined Nepal's interim government on Sunday, marking the third cabinet expansion since its formation.
Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath to Minister for Health and Population Sudha Gautam and Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta in a televised ceremony.
Gautam previously served as a secretary at the ministry, while Gupta is recognized as a social activist.
With these appointments, the interim cabinet now consists of ten members. The expansion follows the collapse of the coalition government amid unrest on Sept. 8 and 9, after which former chief justice Sushila Karki assumed leadership of the interim government on Sept. 12.
With these appointments, the interim cabinet now consists of ten members. The expansion follows the collapse of the coalition government amid unrest on Sept. 8 and 9, after which former chief justice Sushila Karki assumed leadership of the interim government on Sept. 12.
