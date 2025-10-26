403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Rapid Support Forces Take Control Of Al-Fasher City - Statement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Sunday they had taken control of the headquarters of the army's Sixth Division in Al-Fasher, the last stronghold of the armed forces in Darfur.
The Sudanese army has not yet issued an official statement clarifying its position on the recent developments on the ground.
In a statement, the RSF said that they "managed to liberate the headquarters of the Sixth Division in El-Fasher, North Darfur, inflicting heavy losses in lives and military equipment on the army and allied militias."
The city had been besieged by the Rapid Support Forces for the past eighteen months, in one of the longest battles since the start of the conflict in April 2023. (end)
mam
The Sudanese army has not yet issued an official statement clarifying its position on the recent developments on the ground.
In a statement, the RSF said that they "managed to liberate the headquarters of the Sixth Division in El-Fasher, North Darfur, inflicting heavy losses in lives and military equipment on the army and allied militias."
The city had been besieged by the Rapid Support Forces for the past eighteen months, in one of the longest battles since the start of the conflict in April 2023. (end)
mam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment