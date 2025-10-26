403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Expresses Condolences Over Deaths Of Saudi Princesses
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Saud sent on Sunday cables of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the deaths of Princess Haifa bint Turki bin Mohammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)
gta
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment