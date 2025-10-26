'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Cast Sings Show's Title Track As They Bid Adieu To Satish Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The late actor Satish Shah was given the final goodbye in the way that he would have loved. The cast of the iconic television show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' including the television superstar Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar gathered as they sang the title song of their cult-show.

Rajesh Kumar took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video showing him Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and others singing the Jazz track as they clapped for the actor's peaceful and contended send off.

The actor wrote in the caption,“The final bye.. could not have been complete without #sarabhai song.. LONG LIVE INDU.. kaka did you hear.. I also tried to sing (sic)”.

The funeral of the late actor Satish Shah, which was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai, was attended by several prominent figures from the industry, and his friends.

Ratna Pathak Shah, her husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anant Nag and David Dhawan also were seen at the funeral of the actor, who was a tall figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

The veteran actor, who is known for his work in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om' and others, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Satish Shah was one of Indian cinema and television's most beloved character actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive versatility. He rose to fame with iconic TV shows like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', where he played multiple hilarious characters, and later 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', as the eccentric Indravadan Sarabhai.

He often stole scenes with his humor and warmth. With a career spanning over four decades, he was a master of subtle, intelligent comedy in Indian entertainment.