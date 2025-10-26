Srilankan Airlines Reports Improved Core Performance Despite Headline Loss In 2024/25
Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines has clarified the reasons behind its reported loss for the 2024/25 financial year, noting that the decline was largely due to reduced foreign exchange gains rather than a deterioration in its underlying operations.
According to the airline, the Group posted a loss of LKR 2,735 million for the year, compared with a profit of LKR 7,925 million in 2023/24.
The company explained that the difference stemmed mainly from a significant drop in exchange gains - LKR 3,925 million in 2024/25 versus LKR 26,717 million in the previous year - arising from the revaluation of foreign currency–denominated borrowings, which benefit when the Sri Lankan rupee strengthens.
Excluding the impact of exchange rate movements, SriLankan Airlines recorded a loss of LKR 6,660 million, showing an improvement from the LKR 18,792 million loss reported in 2023/24 on the same basis.
The airline said the results demonstrate continued progress in its operational performance, even as exchange rate fluctuations affected the overall financial outcome.
