Bhutan Airlines Enters Sabremosaic Platform

Dhaka: Bhutan Airlines has signed a distribution agreement with Sabre, marking the carrier's debut on the SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace.

The deal will allow the airline to distribute its fares to Sabre-connected travel agencies worldwide, boosting visibility and market access.

Bhutan, often called the“happiest country on earth” for its Gross National Happiness philosophy, is a growing destination for inbound and outbound travel.

Bhutan Airlines plays a key role in connecting the landlocked nation with regional hubs.

Pema N Nadik, CEO of Bhutan Airlines, said the partnership would expand the airline's market presence and enhance connectivity for both regional and international travelers.

Founded in 2011, Bhutan Airlines is the country's first private airline and currently serves destinations across India, Thailand, and Nepal, with plans to expand further into Southeast Asia.

Brett Thorstad, Vice President of Sabre Travel Solutions, said the airline's participation strengthens Sabre's global content ecosystem, giving travel agencies more options and flexibility for travelers.

-B