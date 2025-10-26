Wadi Jeddah Highlights University Investment's Impact On Innovation

Wadi Jeddah, the strategic investment and innovation arm of King Abdulaziz University (KAU), concluded its participation as a gold sponsor in the First Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Saudi Universities, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Makkah Region.

Organized by KAU from 21–22 October 2025, the conference gathered leaders from government, academia, and industry to advance Saudi Arabia's knowledge economy and reinforce the role of universities as engines of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Wadi Jeddah's sponsorship underscored its pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom's university-linked innovation ecosystem. Through its ongoing participation in national platforms like this, Wadi Jeddah continues to bridge academia and industry, enabling collaboration that transforms ideas into viable, market-ready ventures in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the conference, Dr. Sattam bin Saud Lingawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, moderated a panel discussion titled“The Role of University Investment and Innovation Companies in Building the Innovation and Investment Ecosystem” The session gathered CEOs of several university investment companies, including Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulwahab Al-Freidan, Head of the University Innovation Zone, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Shaery, CEO of Wadi Makkah Technology, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Mutlaq, CEO of Wadi Dammam, Mr. Youssef bin Suleiman Al-Shawan, CEO of Wadi Al-Ahsa Investment Company, to discuss effective ways to build a national innovation and investment ecosystem linking universities with industry.

Wadi Jeddah also showcased its initiatives through a dedicated exhibition booth highlighting its growing portfolio of ventures across healthcare, technology, and logistics, including projects that transform academic research into commercially sustainable outcomes.

Dr. Sattam bin Saud Lingawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, affirmed that the company's presence at the conference reflects its strategic vision to expand its investment and development impact through partnerships, incubation, and investment in promising projects. He highlighted Wadi Jeddah's belief in the pivotal role of universities in building a knowledge-based national economy.

He added:“In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we at Wadi Jeddah are committed to transforming academic innovation into tangible achievements. By bridging research and commercial application, we contribute to strengthening the innovation economy in the Kingdom, enhancing quality of life, and driving human progress. Through participation in events like this, we continue to advance the national research, development, and innovation ecosystem, turning ideas into impactful real-world projects.”

Established in 2010 by Royal Decree, Wadi Jeddah is the strategic investment and innovation arm of King Abdulaziz University (KAU). It drives the commercialization of university research, develops intellectual property, and creates ventures that serve national priorities. With a focus on healthcare, logistics, and technology, Wadi Jeddah delivers both commercial value and social impact for the Kingdom.