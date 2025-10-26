403
Qatar Museums To Lead 27Th ALECSO Heritage Conference In Doha Tuesday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM), in collaboration with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), will host the 27th edition of the Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World.
Under the theme "Sustainability of Cultural Heritage: Challenges and Future Strategies," the three-day event will begin next Tuesday.
This year's edition will also witness the launch of the first Arab Youth Forum for Sustainable Heritage, the first of its kind in the region.
The forum aims to empower young researchers and university students in the fields of archaeology and the protection of Arab cultural heritage.
The event will be attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries, including HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater (MOEHE); officials from Qatar Museums; and HE Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar.
On this occasion, CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi stated that hosting this important conference as QM celebrates its 20th anniversary reaffirms Qatar's unwavering commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting knowledge exchange across the Arab world. Through dialogue, innovation, and the sharing of expertise, they aim to foster regional cooperation and ensure the sustainability of the shared heritage for future generations.
Qatar will assume the presidency of the conference, succeeding the Kingdom of Morocco, which hosted the previous edition. This transition reflects Qatar's growing leadership in supporting regional cooperation and advancing sustainable practices in heritage preservation across the Arab world.
QM's Director of International Co-operation and Government Affairs Dr. Fatma Al Sulaiti stressed that the ALECSO Conference presents a valuable opportunity to forge partnerships and develop practical strategies for sustainable heritage management.
She expressed Qatar Museums' interest in collaborating with ALECSO to enhance this dialogue, which embodies their shared vision of protecting cultural heritage as a pillar of creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development.
The Conference on Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World serves as a key platform for scientific dialogue, policy exchange, and strategic planning in sustainable heritage management.
It brings together policymakers, experts, and academics to address common challenges and strengthen regional cooperation in this field.
Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar commented that ALECSO continues its civilisational mission to preserve cultural heritage in Arab countries with professionalism, dedicating all its resources to achieving this noble goal.
He noted that the 27th edition of the conference comes in a renewed and modern format that aligns with global developments in the field, through cooperation and co-ordination with Qatar, represented by Qatar Museums, a key partner in the success of this edition.
He added that the simultaneous convening of the conference and the Arab Youth Forum underscores the commitment of both Qatar Museums and ALECSO to protecting cultural heritage as a foundation for creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development. Qatar Museums ALECSO
