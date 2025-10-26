403
Tesla Issues Callback for Nearly 13,000 EVs After Battery Defect
(MENAFN) Tesla has issued a safety recall affecting approximately 13,000 electric vehicles over a critical battery component defect that could trigger sudden power loss, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed Wednesday.
The recall encompasses select 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles experiencing potential failures in a crucial battery pack element, federal regulators revealed.
"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles. A battery pack contactor may fail, causing a loss of drive power," the agency stated in its official announcement.
Safety officials cautioned that the malfunctioning contactor—which controls electrical flow within the battery system—poses significant danger by unexpectedly cutting propulsion while driving, potentially elevating crash risks on roadways.
The American EV manufacturer will conduct repairs at no cost to affected owners, replacing the defective contactors under warranty coverage, according to the regulatory filing.
Vehicle owners impacted by the safety action will receive official notification correspondence beginning December 9, the NHTSA confirmed.
The recall marks another quality control challenge for the Austin-based automaker as it navigates heightened scrutiny over vehicle safety standards.
